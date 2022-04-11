हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jyotirao Phule

'Champion of social justice': PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to social reformer Jyotirao Phule

Jyotirao Phule is widely respected as a champion of social justice and a source of hope for countless people, PM Modi said.

&#039;Champion of social justice&#039;: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to social reformer Jyotirao Phule

New Delhi: Paying tributes to noted social reformer Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was a “multifaceted personality who worked tirelessly for social equality, women empowerment and boosting education.”

Phule is widely respected as a champion of social justice and a source of hope for countless people, he said.

Noting that the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, a key architect of the Constitution who like Phule came from the disadvantaged section of society and fought for social reforms, follows in a few days on April 14, the prime minister shared a clip of his "Mann ki Baat" broadcast in which he had paid tributes to them.

"India will forever be grateful to Mahatma Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar for their monumental contribution," he said.

 

 

The ruling BJP is organising programmes across the country to mark Phule's birth anniversary and has planned a grand exercise to remember Ambedkar on Thursday.

Born in Maharashtra in 1827, Phule fought against social discrimination and for spreading education, especially among the marginalised sections of society, and women empowerment. His wife Savitribai Phule also worked alongside him for the cause. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
