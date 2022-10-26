Chandigarh cop sings 'No Parking' Song inspired by Daler Mehndi- WATCH

Chandigarh: In India, many people are not aware of the regulations surrounding road parking. As we are all aware, parking your vehicles in an undesignated location on the side of the road may result in fines or the towing of your vehicle. Police officers occasionally use social media jokes and memes to inform the general public about driving laws. A traffic cop from Chandigarh is currently gaining popularity online for his creative approach to informing commuters of traffic regulations.

He uses a funny and entertaining song that was inspired by Daler Mehndi to caution commuters about leaving their cars in undesignated parking spaces. In the video shared by IPS Dipanshu Kabra, ASI Bhupinder Singh can be seen standing by the side of the road and using a speaker to sing a song that was inspired by "Bolo Tara Ra Ra."

A user commented, “Must advertise in every state”. “Hahahaha. This is from Chandigarh. This paaji is very famous for singing songs with the same music but different lyrics,” wrote another user. The police officer gained national attention when musician Daler Mehndi posted a video of the officers on his Instagram account in 2019.