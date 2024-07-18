Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Train Derailment: Check List Of Cancelled, Diverted Trains

Several trains have been diverted or cancelled after at least four coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, killing four people and injuring twenty others. Senior railway and local administration officials are on the scene to direct rescue efforts. The accident occurred at approximately 2:35 p.m. The relief commissioner's office has set up helpline numbers for Gonda at 8957400965 and Lucknow at 8957409292. The Indian Railways has launched a relief effort, and medical vans have arrived at the accident site.

Multiple Trains Diverted, Cancelled Due to Route Change

Several trains are being rerouted due to the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express accident affecting their schedules and routes. The affected trains include:

The trains affected include the 12557 Sapt Kranti Express, 12553 Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express, 13019 Howrah-Kathgodam Bagh Express, 15273 Raxaul-Anand Vihar Satyagrah Express, 12565 Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Express, 12555 Gorakhpur-Bhatinda Gorakhdham Express, and 15707 Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express.

The sudden change in routes has caused inconvenience to passengers who were scheduled to travel on these trains. The 5094 and 5031 Gonda-Gorakhpur Passenger trains have been cancelled, while the 14673 Jaynagar-Amritsar Shaheed Express is being run on a diverted route.

Indian Railway Issues Helpline Numbers

The Railway Board has issued the following helpline numbers: Commercial Control: 9957555984, Furkating (FKG): 9957555966, Mariani (MXN): 6001882410, Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798, Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959, Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960.