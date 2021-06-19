Chandigarh lifts Sunday lockdown, night curfew to remain in place- Check details

New Delhi: The Chandigarh administration on Friday (June 18, 2021) announced that there will be no lockdown or closure on Sunday. The decision was taken by the administration in wake of consistent decline in COVID-19 infections in the city.

Union Territory administrator VP Singh Badnore on Friday decided to lift the lockdown restrictions on Sunday, however, night curfew will remain in force in the city from 10.30 pm to 5 am.

The Chandigarh administration also added that Sukhna Lake will remain closed except from 5:00 am to 9:00 am and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday.

“There will be no lockdown or closure on Sunday. Night curfew will be from 10:30 pm to 5:00 am. Sukhna Lake will remain closed except from 5:00 am to 9:00 am and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday,” the officials said in a statement.

Rock Garden, cinema halls, theatres and swimming pools will continue to remain closed. As per the directive, up to 30 people can attend marriages and funerals.

Earlier, the UT administration had recently eased COVID-induced restrictions, allowing all the shops in the city to remain open till 7 pm. The administration also allowed the restaurants and bars to remain open with 50 percent capacity from 10 am till 10 pm.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh on Friday reported 32 fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the tally to 61,310. Three people also succumbed to the infection, taking the deaths to 802. The active cases stood at 432, after 96 patients were discharged in the union territory on Friday.

