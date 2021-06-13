Chandigarh imposes complete corona curfew for two days from today, check guidelines here

New Delhi: The Chandigarh authorities decided to impose a complete corona curfew for two days in the Union Territory in view of the COVID-19 situation. The corona curfew will be imposed in the city from 5 am on June 13 till 5 am on June 14.

The authorities, while making the announcement on Friday (June 11, 2021), also announced that the shops dealing with essential goods such as milk, bread, vegetable, and fruits will be allowed to open till 2 pm on Sunday, whereas on other days, shops are allowed to remain open till 6 pm.

Here's what’s allowed and what’s not:

- Movement of people involved in essential services is allowed, but they need to present a valid identity card.

- Shops dealing with essential services are allowed to remain open till 2 pm

- Manufacturing units and industries are allowed to remain open.

- Movement of employees involved in industrial work is permitted with valid ID card.

- No curbs on inter-state movements.

- ATMs, hospitals, medical establishments are allowed to remain open.

- Restaurants and eateries may remain open till 10 pm for home deliveries.

Many other economic activities have been allowed in the Union Territory to continue as part of its unlock process.

The decision by the Chandigarh administration to gradually unlock the city comes in view of declining COVID-19 infections and positovity rate. As the COVID-induced restrictions restrictions ease in the city, the authorities on Tuesday allowed restaurants, bars, gyms and spas to operate at 50 percent capacity.

The Chandigarh administration alos added that night curfew will remain in force in the region but the hours will be cut short.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh on Saturday registered 58 cases, taking the infection tally to 61,056, said medical bulletin from the Union Territory. Three more people succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 786. With 79 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 59,727, the bulletin added.

Live TV