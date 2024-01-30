The Chandigarh Mayoral poll result led to a political chaos today with the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress claiming electoral malpractices by the BJP. On the other hand, the BJP said that the victory is yet another jolt for the INDIA bloc. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala alleged that AAP & Congress betrayed each other in their first test and now they will blame election process as usual.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress filed a petition in the Punjab-Haryana High Court highlighting concerns over the integrity of the recently conducted mayoral elections in Chandigarh. The court will hear the matter tomorrow.

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also reacted sharply to the developments. "It is beyond imagination what the BJP, which can kill democracy in front of the whole world in the Mayor elections, will do to remain in power in Delhi. Years ago, on this day, Godse had assassinated Gandhiji and today supporters of Godse sacrificed Gandhiji's ideals and constitutional values," said Rahul Gandhi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also slammed the BJP. "The brazen misuse of electoral machinery at the behest of BJP in the Chandigarh Mayoral polls will further erode the confidence of people in free and fair elections. As I said yesterday, 2024 is the last chance for us to save Democracy. If we do not come together, to save it from BJP, our future generations shall repent. On Gandhi ji’s Martyrs Day, Godse worshipper BJP has murdered Democracy and all ethos of Constitution," alleged Kharge.

In the Chandigarh Mayoral polls held today, BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar won by defeating the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Kuldeep Kumar. While the BJP secured 16 votes, the joint candidate of Congress and AAP was able to manage 12 votes. 8 votes were declared invalid.