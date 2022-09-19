Chandigarh University sees stir for second night over 'leaked objectionable videos' row, 3 arrested: Top points

New Delhi: Donning black T-shirts, students of Chandigarh University in Punjab's Mohali district continued to protest demanding justice over the alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' on Monday (September 19, 2022). The stir began at around 2:30 am on Sunday after it was alleged that objectionable videos of several girls were leaked.

After a preliminary investigation, police arrested a woman student, while a 23-year-old youth, stated to be her boyfriend, was held in Himachal Pradesh and handed over to the Punjab Police. The Himachal Police also detained another 31-year-old man in connection with the case.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) GS Bhullar spoke to the protesting students late on Sunday night and tried to pacify them saying "implicit faith is necessary" and "law is being followed". "We will keep coming to you, implicit faith is necessary," said DIG GS Bhullar.

What happened at Chandigarh University

Massive protests were held by Chandigarh University students in Mohali on Saturday night after alleged `leaked objectionable videos` of women students went viral. Protesting students alleged that a student made videos of girl students while taking a bath in the hostel. The video was later made viral on social media.

ADGP Deo, who is also holding the charge of women and child affairs, said many rumours about the case were circulating on various social media platforms. "There are 4,000 girl students who live in the hostel. One has been arrested by police. Her phone has been taken into police possession and state cyber crime is conducting its analysis,” he said.

Accused girl made her own video, no other MMS found: Police

Punjab's Additional Director General of Police, Gurpreet Deo, who reached the Chandigarh University campus to take stock of the situation after the Saturday night protests, told reporters that the woman student appeared to have shared a video of herself with the youth and no objectionable video of any other student was found. University authorities also rejected as "false and baseless" reports that claimed videos of several women students in the varsity hostel were made and leaked on social media and that distraught students had attempted suicide.

Woman hosteller, two others held amid heavy protests

Three people - a girl student of the varsity and two men - have been held so far in the matter amid huge public anger. One person was arrested while another was detained in connection with the alleged leaked objectionable videos of Chandigarh University students onSunday. The arrested accused has been identified as Sunny Mehta. The youth belongs to a local village under the Rohru Sub division of Shimla district, nearly 130 km away from the northern town.

The detained person has been identified as 31-year-old Rankaj Verma. Both the accused were nabbed by a team led by Dr Monika, Superintendent of Police, Shimla and were handed over to Punjab Police from Rohur and Dhalli police stations respectively.

Police denies reports of suicide attempts

The protesting students also claimed that after the videos went viral, girl students living in the hostel attempted suicide. However, police refuted the suicide attempts claim. "Forensic evidence is being collected. So far no attempt to suicide has been reported. Medical records of students have been taken on record. People should not pay attention to any rumours," the police said.

The Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amit Talwar also informed that there had been no information about suicide so far. "No information about suicide has come out. It is a rumour that has been spread. We have not been brought forward any information that a suicide has taken place," DC Talwar said.

University terms allegations 'baseless', students disagree

The University authorities rejected "false and baseless" reports that claimed videos of several women students in the hostel were made and leaked on social media and distraught students had attempted suicide after the episode.

Agitating students have also accused the university management of suppressing the matter instead of taking action. Women students said that they brought the matter to the notice of the university authorities earlier several times but no action was initiated.

Political uproar over Chandigarh University hostel video leak case

The incident sparked a flurry of reactions from political parties and the central and state women's rights bodies too stepped in. Many opposition leaders too had shared strong opinions on the matter.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday had ordered a high-level probe in the matter, condemning the incident. “Our daughters are our honour... a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident... severe action will be taken against whoever is found guilty,” said Mann in a tweet in Punjabi. “I am in touch with the administration,” said Mann.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said his state’s police was giving all cooperation needed in the case.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal condemned the video leak of the students of Chandigarh University and assured the students that all culprits will get the harshest punishment. "In Chandigarh University, a girl has gone viral by recording objectionable videos of many girl students. This is very serious and shameful. All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment. Victim girls have courage. We are all with you. All act with patience," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh also condemned the incident and said, “The #chandigarhuniversity incident is shameful. Those responsible must be given exemplary punishment. The dignity & safety of our daughters should be of topmost priority. Hope police gets into action and sets an example against the culprits.”

Additionally, opposition leaders including Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, former chief minister Amarinder Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa demanded a free and fair probe and exemplary punishment for the guilty.

Punjab State Women Commission has also taken cognisance of the matter.

(With agency inputs)