New Delhi: Chandra Shekhar Azad was one of the most revolutionary and determined freedom fighters of India. He was born on 23 July, 1906 in Bhabhra village located in Madhya Pradesh. His orginal name was Chandra Shekhar Tiwari which later became Chandra Shekhar Azad. When the Non-Cooperation Movement was at its height in 1921, Chandra Shekhar, a student, joined as a 15-year-old.

He was consequently taken into custody on December 20. A week later, when he was brought before Justice M. P. Khareghat, the Parsi district magistrate, he identified himself as "Azad" (The Free), gave his father's name as "Swatantrata" (Independence), and his home as "Jail". He was subjected to brutal punishment by the court for this.

He later joined the the revolutionary movement Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) and started to raise funds for it through robberies of government buildings. He avenged Lala Lajpat Rai's mirder by taking part in Kakori Train Robbery in 1925, the shooting of John P. Saunders in Lahore in 1928, and finally, the attempt to blow up the Viceroy of India's train in 1929.

Chandra Shekhar Azad birth anniversary: See top quotes by the freedom fighter

1. “If your blood does not rage, it is water that flows in your vein.”

2. “I believe in a religion that propagates freedom, equality and brotherhood.”

3. “A plane is always safe on the ground, but it is not made for that. Always take some meaningful risks in life to achieve great heights.”

4. “Don’t see others doing better than you, beat your own records every day because success is a fight between you and yourself.”

5. “Aisi jawaani kisi kaam ki nahi jo apni matrbhoomi ke kaam na aa sake.”

6. "Mera naam Azad, Mere pita ka naam Swadheen aur mera ghar jail hai"

