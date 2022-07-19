New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday remembered Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary and said that the freedom fighter had ignited the spark of patriotism at a very critical period in India`s history. "The great Mangal Pandey is synonymous with courage and determination. He ignited the spark of patriotism at a very critical period of our history and inspired countless people. Remembering him on his birth anniversary.

Had paid tributes to his statue in Meerut earlier this year. Earlier this year, Prime Minister paid floral tribute to the statue of Mangal Pandey in Uttar Pradesh`s Meerut. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid tribute to Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary and said that he will always be remembered for his invaluable role in India`s freedom movement. "My tributes to the valiant freedom fighter, Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary. He spearheaded the 1857 sepoy mutiny against unjust British rule and inspired many to join the freedom struggle. (Also Read: Syama Prasad Mookerjee death anniversary: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, other top BJP leaders pay tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder)

He will always be remembered for his invaluable role in India`s freedom movement," Mangal Pandey, who is known as the first freedom fighter of India, played a key role in India`s first major rebellion against the British Empire in 1857. He was a sepoy (infantryman) in the 34th Bengal Native Infantry (BNI) regiment of the British East India Company.