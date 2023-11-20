Chandrababu Naidu Gets Bail From Andhra Pradesh High Court In Skill Development Case

In a major relief for former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the AP High Court today granted him bail in the skill development case. Advocate Sunkara Krishnamurthy said that Naidu got interim bail up to November 28. "The high court of Andhra Pradesh has granted regular bail in the case," said Krishnamurthy.

Siddarth Luthra, a lawyer from the TDP's legal team, argued for Chandrababu Naidu in court. TDP supporters were happy about the court's decision. Earlier in the month, Naidu, the TDP leader, was released from Rajahmundry jail on October 31 by the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He had been in jail for 53 days due to an alleged skill development case. The court gave him temporary freedom for four weeks.

Naidu, a former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, was arrested by the CID on September 9 in connection with a large-scale skill development scam. This caused political unrest in the state, with many TDP leaders claiming that Naidu's arrest was a political move and that the accusations against him were false. Alongside the skill development case, Naidu is also accused in two other corruption cases: the Fibernet scam and the Inner Ring Road scam.

The FiberNet case relates to alleged tender manipulation in allotting a work order under Phase-1 of the Andhra Pradesh FiberNet Project involving Rs. 330 crore to a favoured company. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh police has alleged irregularities in the project right from awarding the tender to completion of the work, causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.