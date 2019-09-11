Chandrababu Naidu's actions were increasing tensions, creating disturbance: Andhra Pradesh DGP

Andhra Pradesh DGP G Sawang on Wednesday said that former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu was taken into preventive custody as his actions were increasing tensions and creating law and order issues in Palnadu, Guntur. Sawang stressed that Naidu was not taken into preventive custody for fighting against the policies of state government. Earlier on Wednesday, Telugu Desam Party supremo Naidu was taken into preventive custody after he proceeded to leave for 'Çhalo Atmakur' rally. Naidu had accused the YSR Congress-led state government of violating human rights with “cowardly” acts.

The TDP had organized "Chalo Atmakur" program to protest against alleged "atrocities" of ruling YSR Congress (YSRCP) government. It alleged that YSRCP cadres have killed as many as eight of its party workers, claiming that the violence has risen in Palnadu region since the announcement of the Assembly election results.

Naidu addressed the media from his Undavalli residence in Guntur district and said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in Andhra Pradesh is violating human rights and fundamental rights. "I am warning the government. I am warning police also. You cannot play this type of politics. You cannot control us by arresting. Whenever they allow me, I'll continue 'Çhalo Atmakur',” he said.

It is to be noted that besides Naidu, several other senior TDP leaders, including Naidu's son Nara Lokesh, have been put under house arrest as prohibitive orders have been put in place all across the state by Andhra Pradesh police. Police reportedly locked the main gate of Naidu's residence as he proceeded to leave for 'Çhalo Atmakur' rally despite being put under preventive custody by the police.

Naidu's son Nara Lokesh also slammed the state government for “undemocratic” actions and tweeted that TDP won't back down despite “illegal” cases or arrests and questioned the violation of human rights. “This is dictatorship, we are being stopped in an undemocratic way. TDP leaders and workers are being harassed. YSRCP MLAs are openly threatening us, saying police is with them,” he added.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress leader in the Rajya Sabha Vijayasai Reddy has accused Naidu of trying to disturb peace in 'Palnadu' region to stop entry of new industries in the region.