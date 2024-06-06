Chandrashekhar Azad: Birth Of A Star Dalit Leader As Mayawati Fails To Secure Even A Single Seat... But Will He Too Join Hands With The BJP?

UP Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Chandrashekhar, who won from the Nagina parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, could potentially join the NDA or extend support from outside with certain conditions. According to sources, Akhilesh Yadav is not pleased with Chandrashekhar's behavior, reminiscent of his conduct during the UP Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Akhilesh was reluctant to allocate even a single seat to Chandrashekhar. Although an offer was made to Chandrashekhar to contest elections under the SP's symbol, he declined the offer.

Dalit Politics Takes Center Stage

Chandrashekhar defeated more than five strong contenders, including candidates from major parties and the BSP, with a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes. Chandrashekhar's victory raises several questions, such as whether he will align with the NDA or pursue an independent path. While his victory in Nagina is confirmed, the direction Chandrashekhar will take Dalit politics remains uncertain.

Chandrashekhar Azad, the leader of the Bhim Army, has been striving to rejuvenate Dalit politics in Uttar Pradesh for several years. On one hand, he has won a parliamentary seat, and on the other hand, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which has been a dominant force in Dalit politics in UP for decades, has failed to secure any seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Diverse Options Ahead

Regarding the possibility of joining the India Alliance, Chandrashekhar stated that his inclusion in the alliance would have altered the election results in the state. He also mentioned that India's leaders spared no effort to mock and criticize him. He added that the people of India were more focused on defeating him rather than the BJP. Whether he will join India Alliance or not, Chandrashekhar stated that he would move forward with the leaders of his party.

Chandrashekhar's Ideology

It is noteworthy that Chandrashekhar, who advocates for Ambedkarite ideology, co-founded the Bhim Army and serves as its national president. On March 15, 2020, he established the Azad Samaj Party (ASP). In this election, ASP contested only one seat in UP, Nagina, and emerged victorious.

Why the Nagina Seat?

According to political analysts in UP, Chandrashekhar's emergence as a new option for Dalit youth could challenge the weakening position of the BSP. Mayawati, the supreme leader of BSP, fears that Chandrashekhar could emerge as an alternative for Dalit youth, causing trouble for her in the future. Chandrashekhar is playing a long and strategic political game in UP. Choosing to contest from the Nagina seat was a strategic move to garner maximum votes.

Defeating Major Political Parties

Under the ASP banner, Chandrashekhar defeated major political parties, including the SP's candidate Surendra Pal Singh, who secured the fourth position. By defeating prominent political parties in Nagina, Chandrashekhar has indicated a potential shift in the future of politics in the region.