Chandrayaan 2: ISRO invites people to share amazing stories of 'chanda mama'

NEW DELHI: Days after the successful launch of India's second lunar mission – Chandrayaan 2, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited people to share their favourite childhood memories about the Moon.

ISRO took to Twitter on Thursday to extend the invite and said that most amazing childhood memories about Moon might get a chance to be featured on its social media handles.

“No one’s childhood is complete without stories of the Moon! Tell us what your favourite childhood Moon memory is and stand a chance to be featured on our handles,” ISRO said in a tweet.

No one's childhood is complete without stories of the Moon! Tell us what your favourite childhood Moon memory is and stand a chance to be featured on our handles. #ChildhoodMemories #Chandrayaan2 #ISRO pic.twitter.com/75HiXH8bwZ — ISRO (@isro) August 1, 2019

Just a few days back, ISRO successfully launched its unmanned spacecraft ‘Chandrayaan 2’ which is now on its way to the south polar region of the Moon.

It will be the first spacecraft to explore the possibility of water in the uncharted territory of the Moon and has already manoeuvers in its trajectory to establish it onto the lunar transfer trajectory.

‘Chandrayaan 2’ was successfully launched in the second attempt on July 22 after a technical glitch forced ISRO to delay the launch on July 15.

The spacecraft was placed into the Earth’s parking orbit in 989 seconds launch window using the indigenous launch vehicle GSLV Mk III M-1, which is the most powerful rocket that India has.

Expressing gratitude towards the people of India after the launch of Chandrayaan 2 was called-off on July 15, ISRO wrote on Twitter, “Reaching greater heights is part physics and part faith. Thank you for giving us more than enough of the latter!”

Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled to soft-land its landing module Vikram and rover Pragyan on the Moon on September 7.