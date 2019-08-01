close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO invites people to share amazing stories of 'chanda mama'

ISRO took to Twitter to extend the invite and said that most amazing childhood memories about Moon might get a chance to be featured on its social media handles. 

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO invites people to share amazing stories of &#039;chanda mama&#039;

NEW DELHI: Days after the successful launch of India's second lunar mission – Chandrayaan 2,  the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited people to share their favourite childhood memories about the Moon.

ISRO took to Twitter on Thursday to extend the invite and said that most amazing childhood memories about Moon might get a chance to be featured on its social media handles. 

“No one’s childhood is complete without stories of the Moon! Tell us what your favourite childhood Moon memory is and stand a chance to be featured on our handles,” ISRO said in a tweet.

Live TV

Just a few days back, ISRO successfully launched its unmanned spacecraft ‘Chandrayaan 2’ which is now on its way to the south polar region of the Moon. 

It will be the first spacecraft to explore the possibility of water in the uncharted territory of the Moon and has already manoeuvers in its trajectory to establish it onto the lunar transfer trajectory.

‘Chandrayaan 2’ was successfully launched in the second attempt on July 22 after a technical glitch forced ISRO to delay the launch on July 15. 

The spacecraft was placed into the Earth’s parking orbit in 989 seconds launch window using the indigenous launch vehicle GSLV Mk III M-1, which is the most powerful rocket that India has.

Expressing gratitude towards the people of India after the launch of Chandrayaan 2 was called-off on July 15, ISRO wrote on Twitter, “Reaching greater heights is part physics and part faith. Thank you for giving us more than enough of the latter!”

Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled to soft-land its landing module Vikram and rover Pragyan on the Moon on September 7.

Tags:
ISROChandrayaan 2MoonChanda Mama storiesIndia
Next
Story

Despite rap from ICJ, unabashed Pakistan puts two conditions in proposal for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Must Watch

PT20M6S

19 Ki 19 Kahaniyaan: Watch top 19 stories of the day