India Enters Elite Space Club As Chandrayaan-3 Lands Successfully On Moon

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: The Chandrayaan-3 moon mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation successfully soft-landed today at 6:04 p.m. Days after the Russian probe Luna-25 crashed in the same area, India made history by being the first country to land the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft of the Indian Space Research Organisation on the Moon's south pole.

ISRO’s lander ‘Vikram’ had been successfully landed near the south pole of the Moon under ‘Chandrayaan-3’. This is the second attempt of India after Chandrayaan-2 failed to make a soft landing. The lander started the descent at 5:20 pm IST and touched down at 6:04 on the Moon surface.

Historic day for India's space sector. Congratulations to @isro for the remarkable success of Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. https://t.co/F1UrgJklfp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 from Sriharikota, Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Andhra Pradesh. The spacecraft took over a month to reach near the Moon as ISRO didn’t have a powerful rocket to thrust it directly to the Moon’s orbit.

Three days ago, Russia’s moon mission ‘Luna-25’ crashed onto the Moon’s surface after facing a problem in communication. The country sent its first moon mission in nearly 50 years since the last successful landing in 1976.