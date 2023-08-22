trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2652119
CHANDRAYAAN 3

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Tomorrow: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming- Check Time And Other Important Details Here

Chandrayaan 3 is all set to make a landing on the moon tomorrow, August 23, scroll down for the time, live telecast and all the other important details. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 01:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Chandrayaan 3 is set to make a landing on the moon tomorrow, Wednesday, August 23. Chandrayaan 3 landing is slated to take place at about 6.04 pm IST on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Chandrayaan-3 landing can be watched live on the official ISRO website, its official YouTube channel, ISRO’s Facebook page and DD National from 5:27 pm onwards on August 23. You can also tune into Zeenews for the live broadcast. Space enthusiasts can also check out ZeeNewsEnglish live blog for the latest updates.

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: Important Details

- Date: August 23, 2023
- Time: 6:04 PM IST
- Location: Southern polar region of the Moon
- Live stream: ISRO website, YouTube channel, Facebook page

Where To Watch Chandrayaan 3 Landing LIVE Online?

Chandrayaan 3 Moon landing LIVE telecast will also take place on ISRO's official Youtube channel and ZEE News Youtube channel. You can also watch Moon landing of Chandrayaan 3 ISRO’s Facebook page. How to watch Chandrayaan 3 landing on TV?

How And Where To Watch Chandrayaan 3 Landing On TV?

Chandrayaan 3 Moon landing will be LIVE telecast one various news channels. Chandrayaan 3 landing date and time has been announced by ISRO. According to ISRO, the lander is expected to set its foot near the South Pole of the moon on August 23, 2023 at around 6.04 p.m. The primary communication channel will be the Mission Operations Complex at ISRO Telemetry. Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), Bengaluru to Chandrayaan-3 Propulsion Module which in turn would talk to the lander and the rover. Chandrayaan 3 landing LIVE telecast will start from official ISRO channel at 5.45 pm.

Chandrayaan 3 Mission Updates

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft consists of a lunar orbiter, a lander, and a rover. The orbiter will remain in orbit around the Moon, while the lander will touch down on the surface and deploy the rover. The rover will then explore the lunar surface for up to 1 lunar day (about 14 Earth days). Chandrayaan-3 mission is a major milestone for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It will be India's first soft landing on the Moon since the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019. Chandrayaan-2 mission was aborted after the lander Vikram lost contact with the ground station during its descent to the Moon.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is also significant because it will be the first mission to land in the southern polar region of the Moon. This region is thought to be rich in water ice, which could be a valuable resource for future human exploration of the Moon.

