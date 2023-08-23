**Johannesburg, South Africa, August 23, 2023** - A wave of unity and nationalism has swept across the globe as millions from diverse religious backgrounds join hands in prayer for the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's enigmatic South Pole. Regardless of their faith, people worldwide are coming together to offer their unwavering support to this monumental mission, symbolizing the unifying power of space exploration.

Chandrayaan-3, the latest endeavor by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is scheduled to make history with its attempt to softly land on the uncharted lunar south pole at approximately 18:04 hours IST today.

### Global Prayers for Chandrayaan-3



From the sacred banks of the Ganges at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh to the heart of the United States, special rituals, prayers, and ceremonies have been fervently conducted to invoke blessings for Chandrayaan-3's triumph.

Religious ceremonies spanning various faiths have been carried out across India, seeking divine intervention for the mission's success. Notably, a Ganga Aarti was dedicated to India's lunar quest, underscoring the spiritual significance attached to this remarkable space odyssey.

### PM Modi's Virtual Presence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit, will virtually witness this historic lunar landing attempt. His presence underscores the mission's importance not only for India but also on the global stage.

### Indian Diaspora Joins the Prayers

Indian students and research scholars in Uxbridge, London, came together at the Adya Shakti Mataji Temple to offer their prayers for Chandrayaan-3's triumphant landing. Their sentiments echoed the hopes of Indians worldwide, as they collectively wished for a smooth and successful mission.

In Virginia, USA, members of the Indian diaspora conducted a havan (fire ritual) at a temple to invoke divine blessings for Chandrayaan-3's mission. This outpouring of support from the Indian community abroad exemplifies the strong bonds that connect them to their homeland.

Chandrayaan-3's ambitious mission to explore the uncharted lunar terrain has not only captured the imagination of the nation but has also united Indians across the globe. This sense of nationalism and shared pride transcends borders and faiths, reaffirming the enduring power of India's space endeavors.

As the world waits with bated breath for Chandrayaan-3's historic landing, the collective prayers and hopes of millions stand as a testament to the spirit of unity and nationalism that space exploration can inspire in a nation and its global diaspora.