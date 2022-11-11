'CHAPPAR PHAAD KE': 5th LOTTERY comes to fore, 'LUCKIEST' father-daughter duo of Mamata Banerjee's Bengal wins 50 lakhs 'ONLY'

The CBI claimed that this time the whereabouts of the fifth lottery was found in the name of Sukanya Mondal, the daughter of Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested in the case of cow smuggling. According to the Central Intelligence Agency, a new lottery worth Rs 50 lakh has been found in the name of Sukanya. The CBI claimed that they had earlier found traces of 4 lotteries in the name of Anubrata and Sukanya while investigating the case of cow smuggling.

Huge Lottery Wins

The CBI had earlier claimed that huge sums of lottery prize money had gone into the bank accounts of Trinamool Birbhum district president and Mamata Banerjee's 'Bahubali' leader Anubrata and his daughter Sukanya this year. The central investigation agency claimed that a total of 51 lakh rupees was deposited in the two bank accounts of the two persons. Apart from this, 10 lakh rupees came in Anubrata's account three years ago through lottery. The CBI is also looking into whether there is any reason behind winning the lottery again and again. The CBI investigators claimed this time that Sukanya won 50 lakh rupees from the lottery on January 20. It is known after checking her bank account details.

Lottery of 1 Crore

Incidentally, it is claimed that Anubrata's lottery winnings came to the notice for the first time in January. At that time Anubrata's name and picture appeared on the website of a popular lottery organization of the state as a lottery winner of Rs 1 crore. Anubrata himself, however, never admitted to winning the lottery. The CBI raided a lottery shop named 'Rahul Lottery' in Bolpur after investigating the incident. Even, the shop owner Sheikh Ainul and two other lottery traders were interrogated at Ratankuthi in Santiniketan at the CBI temporary camp. Besides, the investigators also went to the Asansol correctional facility and interrogated Anubrata.

Three More Lotteries

According to CBI sources, the investigators claimed that after examining the bank account information of Anubrata and Sukanya, they have found the whereabouts of 3 more lotteries won by them. Those 3 lottery tickets were also bought from Bolpur and adjacent areas. According to CBI, a total of 51 lakhs of rupees deposited in Sukanya's account in two phrases. On the other hand, in 2019, through the lottery, 10 lakh rupees were deposited in Anubrata's account, according to CBI sources. However, it is not clear whether Anubrata bought the lottery directly or he bought someone else's winning ticket.

Inside Jail Since August

Incidentally, Anubrata was arrested on August 11 in the case of cow smuggling. Since then he is in Asansol Correctional Facility. He was heard in the Asansol special CBI court on October 29. On that day, the judge again ordered Anubrata's jail custody. Anubrata will again be brought before the Asansol Special CBI Court on Friday, November 11.

Special Court Judge Rajesh Chakraborty asked the CBI on October 29 how long the investigation of this case would last. The CBI told the court that if there was no major breakthrough in the case, their investigation would be over within two months. On the other hand, another accused in the cow smuggling case, Anubrata Mondal's bodyguard Saigal Hussain has been taken to Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Saigal is currently in Delhi's Tihar Jail. Anubrata's daughter Sukanya has also been interrogated by the ED. According to ED sources, based on all the information received from them, Anubrata will also be interrogated.