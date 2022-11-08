'LUCKIEST' father-daughter duo of Mamata Banerjee's Bengal whose bank accounts SWOLLEN with lottery wins- CHECK

Birbhum Trinamool President Anubrata Mondal and his daughter Sukanya's bank accounts have been swollen with lottery winnings for the last three years. Millions of rupees were deposited there. It's all lottery winnings. All such sensational information has come to the hands of the CBI. On the basis of which, the investigators have to think again about the conspiracy of lottery tickets and cow smuggling case.

According to CBI sources, a lottery was bought in 2019. 10 lakh rupees for this award went to the account of Anubrata Mondal. After that, Sukanya Mondal won the prize by buying lottery tickets in two rounds. Once 25 lakhs and another time 26 lakhs. A total of 61 lakh rupees was deposited in her account. The central investigation agency is now looking at this money. The question is raised: how did Anubrata-Sukanya win the huge financial prize of the lottery? While tracing the source of one lottery, investigators found at least three other lotteries.

According to the central investigators, the money from cow smuggling entered directly into Anubrata-Sukanya's account in this way. There is a conspiracy to whiten black money by misleading the lottery organization. And that's why the CBI is looking at lottery winning money. Officials checked the bank account statements of Anubrata Mondal and his family members to understand the money transactions that took place. At that time, this information came. Step by step, money was coming in through lotteries. Was the lottery resorted to roll the money from cattle smuggling? CBI officials were going to different places, collecting different information while searching for answers to these questions. And from there they got to know the amount of money. The CBI can interrogate Anubrata and Sukanya about this.

Meanwhile, another leader close to Anubrata has been summoned. The ED has summoned Bishwajyoti Banerjee, councilor of Ward No. 19 of Bolpur Municipality. Earlier, the ED also interrogated Rajeev Bhattacharya, a businessman close to Anubrata.