Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that this year’s Char Dham Yatra will be historic and record-breaking, reported ANI.

“This time yatra will be historic and all records will be broken,” ANI quoted Dhami as saying.

The BJP leader made similar claims about the event earlier during the `Tourism and Hospitality Conference-2022`, signalling that the government has planned something special for the yatris.

"This time`s Char Dham Yatra is going to break all the records. All the records related to the hotel business, tourism and transport are going to be broken, we have to be ready for it," Dhami said while addressing `Tourism and Hospitality Conference-2022` in Dehradun.

Char Dham Yatra 2022

The Char Dham Yatra 2022, a sacred and significant Hindu religious retreat, will begin on May 3, announced Dhami.

According to the CM, The portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri are opening on May 3, Kedarnath on May 6 and Badrinath on May 8.

This Hindu pilgrimage Char Dham circuit consists of four religious sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. All these locations are believed to be highly sacred and hold great significance in the Hindu religion.

Over one lakh pilgrims registered for Char Dham Yatra

As per media reports, more than one lakh people have registered themselves for the Char Dham Yatra 2022 as of April 23.

The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board has developed a mobile app for the safety of devotees coming this year on the Char Dham yatra or a pilgrimage to the Hemkund Sahib.

Once they have registered themselves on the app, a tab will be kept on their movement en route to the five centres of faith with the help of 28 high definition cameras put up at 14 pre-identified locations along the travel route, Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar said.

