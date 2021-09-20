Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab CM, Rahul Gandhi attends the ceremony

New Delhi: Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab on Monday (September 20, 2021). Channi became the first individual from the Dalit community in the state to take charge. The new Congress Chief Minister took the oath in Punjabi.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at 11 am in Chandigarh, a day after his name was announced by the Congress leadership for the top job in the state.

The ceremony was attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as well as Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Brahm Mohindra were also sworn in as the deputy chief ministers of Punjab today at the ceremony.

Earlier, ​​AICC Treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal had confirmed that Sukhjinder Randhawa and Brahm Mohindra will be the two new Deputy Chief Ministers of Punjab. The AICC Treasurer, through a tweet, had confirmed the names and congratulated the two leaders for their elevation as Deputy CMs of Punjab.

Additionally, PM Narendra Modi congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi on being sworn in as Punjab CM. "Will continue to work with the Punjab government for the betterment of the people of Punjab," said PM Modi.

According to the official website of the Punjab Government, Channi remained Municipal Councilor for three terms and moved on to become the President of Municipal Council Kharar for a two-term.

He was elected to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha from Chamkaur Sahib Consistency for the first time in 2007. He was elected to the assembly seat again in 2012 and then in 2017. In 2015, Channi was elected as Leader of the Opposition in the 14th Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

In 2017, he was appointed as the Cabinet Minister for Technical Education and Industrial Training, Employment Generation and also Science and Technology in the government of Punjab.

