Charges against Azam Khan sufficient for his arrest: Police

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan is likely to be arrested soon. According to Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma, the charges levelled against the Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur are sufficient for his arrest.

Azam Khan is in legal trouble over several cases, such as theft of books from Madrasa Alia, illegal possession of land belonging to 26 farmers, tampering with documents. Apart from these, Azam Khan is also facing legal trouble over making derogatory remarks against women.

The police said that the charges levelled against Khan are enough for ensuring his arrest. Facts related to the cases are currently being collected by the police through detailed investigation. The SP further said that all aspects of the cases were being investigated by the police.

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate launched a probe into alleged money laundering. The investigation was initiated over suspicion that the university run by him in Uttar Pradesh has been built on the land, which was taken in violation of the enemy property law.

Azam Khan had built the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh, and the same has come under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate over alleged violation of rules in acquiring the land for it. The university is said to have over 3,000 students enrolled and is spread over an area of 121 hectares.

The ED has sought a reply from the Rampur district administration and the Higher Education Authority in this regard after it came to light that Khan's university has been built on the Enemy property.

Azam Khan has been in the eye of a storm after 26 cases of land grabbing were registered against him by farmers, who claimed that the SP leader usurped their land for the university.

Based on these cases, the central probe agency had also registered a case against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).