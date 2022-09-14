Chattisgarh forest officials assist elephant calf to reunite with the herd- Watch video

New Delhi: An elephant calf, which got separated from its herd, was assisted by Chattisgarh forest officials in rejoining its group. A video that has been making rounds on the internet showed the saga of the month-old cub. Forest officials saved the infant and performed a quick health check before helping it in returning to its herd. On social media, the incident's video has become very popular.

Talking about the incident, Jashpur Divisional Forest Officer Jitendra Upadhyay told ANI, "We heard that an elephant cub that was just one month old got lost in the herd. In fifteen minutes we were there to save the cub. The cub was checked for health before being returned to the herd."

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: We received info that a month-old elephant cub got separated from the herd. We reached the cub's location in 15mins to rescue him. Health checkup was done & the cub was then reunited with the herd: Jashpur Divisional Forest Officer Jitendra Upadhyay pic.twitter.com/KPMj9IxX9N — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 14, 2022

The officials can be seen in the video coming to the scene and inspecting the calf for any injuries or infections. The officials are seen assisting the cub in finding its family.