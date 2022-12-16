'CHEAP liquor to fight FAKE liquor': 'Worried' Bhagwant Mann takes SIGNIFICANT step in Punjab after Bihar Hooch tragedy

Of course, there are many states in India where prohibition is in place, but despite this, alcohol is manufactured and sold illegally. Among these states there is one state, Bihar, where many people have died due to consumption of poisoned liquor. Looking at these incidents of poisonous liquor, the Punjab government is seen to be coming into action. In Punjab, too, fake and poisoned liquor vats are run, which have led to the death of around 120 people in Tarn Taran Sahib, Amritsar and Gurdaspur and there have been several protests over this.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Thursday in which it has been stated that the Punjab government wants to introduce a 'cheap country liquor' to curb illegal liquor that poisons people. Apart from this, let us tell you that senior lawyer Ajit Sinha, Justice MR. Shah and CT Ravikumar told the bench that the police are working with the local level intelligence agency to trace the manufacture of illegal liquor and destroy the kilns that have been operating for years.

Government representative Advocate Sinha also said that the state has launched a massive awareness campaign against the consumption of illegal liquor and the ill effects of toxic liquor. Justice MR. Shah and CT Ravikumar's bench were also told that the state has also announced rewards ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh to informers depending on the quantity of illicit liquor seized based on the information.

The method of bringing in cheap country liquor legally is, of course, unique. They have said that in order to wean the sections who consume illicit liquor from its use, the state government has introduced a cheaper version of desi liquor of 40 degree strength in its current excise policy. This could give people a healthy alternative to illegal home brew. Let us tell you that the government has assigned the task of meeting the requirement of 40 degree country liquor on the basis of land inputs to the field officers of the excise department. This is being done in order to reach the areas where illegal poisonous liquor is produced.

Let us tell you that the bench led by Justice Shah has condemned the government for not taking action on the death of 120 people by the Congress government in 2020. Perhaps that is why the government has now presented this side.