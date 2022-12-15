Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann makes BIG promise, says 'No stone will be left UNTURNED to...'

Reiterating his government's commitment to make the state drug-free by promoting sports in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today vowed that no stone will be left unturned to restore the ancient glory of hockey. The Chief Minister received the Men's Hockey World Cup trophy at his residence here today. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that Punjabis always performed brilliantly in the field of hockey and made the name of the state shine all over the world.

He said that it is a matter of pride for us that the Indian hockey team won the Olympic medal after 41 years in the Olympic Games held in Tokyo last year and 11 players in this team, including the captain of the winning team Manpreet Singh, belonged to the state. Punjab's Ajitpal Singh also captained the Indian team that won the only World Cup in 1975. More than half of the players in the camp of the World Cup team to be hosted by India next month are also from Punjab.

Bhagwant Mann said that there is a need to continue this victorious journey so that more medals can be found in the lap of the country in the future.The Chief Minister expressed grief that due to the indifference of the previous governments, despite hockey being our national sport, it was lagging behind in the field of sports. He said that now the state government will give due status to hockey in the field of sports. Bhagwant Mann said that big steps are being taken by his government in this regard so that the scourge of drugs can be eradicated by promoting sports, especially hockey.

The Chief Minister said that more resources will be mobilized for the revival of hockey in the state. He said that every effort will be made to harness the immense potential of youth in the field of sports. Bhagwant Mann said that the day is not far away when hockey will be on the path of revival with the sincere efforts of every Punjabi.