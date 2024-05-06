Check LSS Score Of Anurag Thakur, Lok Sabha Candidate From Hamirpur Constituency

Anurag Thakur is currently vying from Hamirpur constituency on a Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) ticket. He holds the office of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports in the Government of India. Thakur has secured four consecutive terms as a Member of Parliament.

Besides his political journey, Anurag married Sheffali Thakur in 2002 and has two sons. He pursued a bachelor's degree in arts at Doaba College in Jalandhar, Punjab. Anurag is a professional cricketer; he is also engaged in industrial and agricultural pursuits.

As a youth leader, Anurag worked with three BJP stalwarts, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari. The Union Minister is the first National President of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha to serve for three consecutive terms since his joining in 2010.

During his four terms in parliament, he has chaired the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT and been a member of the Public Accounts Committee. Anurag has led many opposition debates on significant matters such as the rail budget and the issue of black money, sharing the platform with distinguished leaders like LK Advani.