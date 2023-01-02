New Year Cheer! Noida IT parks can now serve liquor, open bars as authority revises policy

The Noida Authority has decided to amend the policies related to IT parks that prohibit the opening of bars and serving liquor in the dedicated region. The board has already decided in this regard during its board meeting held last week on December 28. This has been a long pending demand from the firms working in Noida IT parks.

Noida Authority (NA) said that it revised its policy on institutional properties on land over 5 acres or more, paving way for the existing restaurants to serve liquor as well as for the opening of new bars on the premises. The authority said that the IT companies have mentioned in their representation that their staff need some leisure time, as well as such organisations, need the facility for their clients who need some time off while visiting, reported Times of India.

The earlier rule only allowed firms to have restaurants, sports clubs and gyms in the IT park but serving liquor was prohibited.

During the meeting, the Noida Authority has also announced a hike in land purchase rate from farmers to Rs 5,324 per square metres from the existing Rs 5,060 per square metres. The authority also said that it would bring a scheme to facilitate the resettlement of dues in group housing projects and sports city plots to help home buyers with the registry.

It further amended provisions related to a time extension for the completion of projects by real estate developers. It also announced bringing in a three months' amnesty scheme for exemption of interest on water charges and regularization of unauthorized water connections which will be applicable only till March 31, 2023 after which normal rates of recovery would apply, according to the statement.

The Authority also said it would bring in a scheme for LIG, MIG and HIG residential apartments 'total 340 units' in sectors 52, 62, 71, 99, 118, 135. The LIG flats would be allotted on the basis of a lucky draw while the MIG and HIG apartments would be e-auctioned, it added. (With agency inputs)