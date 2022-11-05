Chennai: 2 dead, 3 injured after 100-year-old building collapses amid heavy rains

Chennai: Two people died after a portion of a 100-year-old building in the city's NSC Bose road collapsed on Friday (Nov 5) night. Three others were left injured due to the incident. According to Chennai police, fire services persons rescued the wounded and helped to clear the debris.

Tamil Nadu | 1 died and 3 others were injured when a portion of a building collapsed in NSC Bose road, Chennai. Fire Service persons rescued the wounded persons and were involved in clearing the debris: Chennai Police (04.11) pic.twitter.com/2bg8IZHrno — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

Several parts of the city faced waterlogging as rains lashed the city over the past two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (November 4) predicted that the heavy downpour is likely to continue in the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry for the next three days. "Heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala during next 3 days," stated the IMD.

(Further details awaited)