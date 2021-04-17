Chennai: 6kg gold worth nearly Rs 3 cr seized from Air India flight

Chennai: Based on intelligence regarding gold smuggling by concealment in the aircraft, Air customs officials in the city rummaged air India flight AI-906, which arrived from Dubai.

According to officials, two heavy packets wrapped with white adhesive tapes were found hidden under the aircraft seat cushion. On being cut open, six gold bars weighing a kilo each with foreign markings “SAM 1 KILO FINE GOLD 999.9” were recovered.

The gold bars weighingh 6kg are worth Rs.2.90cr and were seized as unclaimed under Customs Act.