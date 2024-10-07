Chennai Air Show Deaths: MK Stalin Rejects Claims Of Poor Management

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has dismissed accusations from opposition parties regarding alleged mismanagement at the Indian Air Force (IAF) air show held at Chennai's Marina Beach. The show, which was organized to mark the 92nd IAF Day, tragically witnessed the deaths of five individuals due to extreme exhaustion and heat-related complications.

In response to the criticisms, Stalin issued a statement defending the state's efforts, explaining that comprehensive arrangements were made in coordination with various departments, including the Fire and Rescue Department, Police, Chennai Corporation, and Health Department. The Chief Minister emphasized that these efforts helped prevent any potential stampede, as thousands of people gathered along the several-kilometre-long beach to witness the event.

"Arrangements were made to conduct the IAF Air Show at Chennai Marina in accordance with the requirements and demands of the Indian Air Force. All necessary facilities and administrative assistance were provided," Stalin said in his statement.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that the large crowd did face difficulties in accessing transportation after the event. "Due to unexpected overcrowding, the public faced challenges in reaching their vehicles and accessing public transport," he said, promising that additional measures would be taken for future events to avoid similar issues.

Stalin also expressed his grief over the loss of life, stating, "I was deeply pained to learn about the five deaths, which were caused by heat and other medical reasons." He extended his condolences to the victims' families and announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakhs for each family from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Opposition parties, including the AIADMK, have criticized the state government, blaming what they termed as "complete mismanagement" for the tragic deaths.