Gold smuggling

Chennai: Eight Dubai returnees arrested for smuggling 9kg Gold worth Rs.4.5 crore

Air Customs officials intercepted eight passengers who arrived from the Gulf country.

Chennai: Owing to a special vigil maintained to nab gold smugglers from Dubai, Air Customs officials intercepted eight passengers who arrived from the Gulf country. The passengers arrived in the city via Emirates flight EK 544 and were frisked at the exit, as they were attempting to rush. 

According to officials, the passengers got nervous and gave evasive replies on being questioned. Frisking of passengers and baggage examination revealed gold paste hidden in plastic pouches, concealed in their jeans and inner garments. Total 9kg gold of 24K purity, valued at Rs.4.5crore was recovered from the gold paste after extraction and was seized under Customs Act. 

Senior Air Customs officials say this is the biggest seizure of gold in the city, amid the lockdown, when there are very few international flights coming in.

