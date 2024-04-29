Chennai: Eight-Month-Old Infant Falls On Tin Roof From Balcony; Watch Dramatic Rescue Video

Dramatic and terrifying footage has gone viral on social media from an apartment complex in Avadi of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. In the video, an infant was seen lying on the edge of a tin roof after falling from a balcony. In the viral video, people can be seen holding a bedsheet open on the ground to catch the child if she falls. People were also seen risking their lives by climbing atop the balcony to save the child.

The three-minute-long viral video shows the dramatic rescue of the child who fell from the fourth-floor balcony and landed on a tin shade on the second floor. The clip was recorded by another resident of the same complex. In the video, eight-month-old Harin Magi can be seen lying on her hands and knees near the edge of a tin shade. A slighter movement would have led to her fall from there.

Today morning in my cousins apartment in Chennai pic.twitter.com/VAqwd0bm4d — (கலைஞரின் உடன்பிறப்பு) (@RengarajMr) April 28, 2024

While the screams of residents can be heard in the video, three men climbed up from a first-floor window to grab the child. A mattress was placed underneath the bedsheet to ensure the infant didn't get hurt.

As the tension mounts in the video, the baby edges nearer to the roof's edge, her tiny legs nearly dangling over the abyss. Shrieks intensify as a man emerges from a first-floor window, balancing on the railing to reach for the child. With two others steadying him, he extends his arm, snatches the infant, and safely transfers her to a waiting figure indoors.

This comes days after a video went viral in which a mother was seen placing her infant inside a fridge unknowingly while talking on her phone. The video that went viral days ago shows the parents searching for their child impatiently.

The father then hears the child's cry and moves towards the refrigerator, opening the door to find the child crying inside.