Chennai Rains: Schools to remain shut in THESE districts of Tamil Nadu amid heavy downpour

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfalls in Tamil Nadu till December 15 owing to a cyclonic circulation and low-pressure area likely to form in the Bay of Bengal around December 13.

Dec 12, 2022

New Delhi: In the wake of IMD's (India Meteorological Department) forecast of heavy rains lashing the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the  administration of Tiruvallur district announced a holiday for all the schools on December 13, 2022. Schools in certain areas including in Tiruvallur and Uthukottai Taluks had already declared holiday on Monday (December 12). 

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining south interior Karnataka and north Kerala, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region around December 13. It will move west-northwestwards away from the Indian coast thereafter.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Tamil Nadu today and over Kerala and Mahe and decrease in rainfall activity over the region thereafter, it said.

Squally weather with a wind velocity reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is very likely over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka coast on Monday and Tuesday, the forecast said.

 

