Chennai Schools Closed Today Due To Heavy Rains? Check What Government Says

Chennai witnessed heavy rains yesterday leading to waterlogging in many areas. In the midst of non-stop rainfall that pounded Chennai on Sunday, numerous areas across the city experienced significant waterlogging. The scenes of inundation were captured on Mount Road, Anna Nagar and in the Nungambakkam vicinity of the state capital.

Are Chennai Schools Closed Today?

Due to heavy rains, many parents and students were concerned about whether the government has declared any holiday for today (Monday). However, as per the latest report, the schools and colleges will continue to run as per their normal routine and no holiday announcement has been made so far.



According to Regional Meteorological Centre of Chennai, light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at some places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area today. "Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Light/moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum temperature is likely to be around 35-36 °C and minimum temperature is likely to be around 26-27°C," said the IMD.

The regional centre also predicted partly cloudy sky conditions for the next 48 hours. "Light rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas," it said.

This is a developing story.