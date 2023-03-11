topStoriesenglish2582464
MASSAGE PARLOUR RAID IN CHENNAI

Chennai: Sex 'Saloon' Busted, More Raids Soon At Spas, Massage Parlours

Police would soon be conducting searches on the beauty parlours and other such institutions in the city to find out whether any other beauty parlours or spas are involved in any illicit activities.

 

Last Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 08:47 PM IST|Source: IANS

Chennai: Sex 'Saloon' Busted, More Raids Soon At Spas, Massage Parlours

Two women were rescued from a beauty salon in Chennai where a prostitution racket was being run, and one person was arrested in this connection on Saturday. The arrested was identified as 33-year-old Muniyandi, the owner of the salon who allegedly forced young women into prostitution. An officer with the Anna Nagar police station told IANS that acting on a tip-off that a beauty salon was involved in prostitution, a raid was conducted during which two women deposed before the police that they were being forced into prostitution by Muniyandi.

Muniyandi was arrested and produced before a judicial magistrate court which remanded him into judicial custody.

Sources in the Greater Chennai police told IANS that the police would soon be conducting searches on the beauty parlours and other such institutions in the city to find out whether any other beauty parlours or spas are involved in any illicit activities.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

