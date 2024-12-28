Chennai Student Sexual Assault: High Court Directs SIT Probe, Rs 25 Lakh Compensation To Victim
A bench of Justice S M Subramaniam and Justice V Lakshminarayan gave the order while hearing a plea for transferring the probe into the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Trending Photos
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Saturday directed constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged sexual assault of a woman student in the Anna University campus here recently. All three members of the SIT will be women IPS officers. The court also directed the state government to pay the victim a compensation of Rs 25 lakh.
A bench of Justice S M Subramaniam and Justice V Lakshminarayan gave the order while hearing a plea for transferring the probe into the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The bench further said the victim's studies should not be affected. Anna University should not charge any fees from her.
The woman was sexually assaulted in the campus of the premier technical varsity recently, prompting widespread outrage from opposition parties and the civil society. One person has been arrested so far in connection with the incident.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv