Chennai Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Will Rain Spoil SRH vs KKR IPL Final? Check IMD Forecast

There is speculation of a slight rain risk over the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, scheduled to happen at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The looming cyclone Remal's movements in the northern Bay of Bengal have deepened the anticipation surrounding the weather conditions in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. Here is what the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast indicates:

The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast indicates that there won’t be any rain in Chennai on Sunday. However, there is a slight possibility of light to moderate rain likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal intensified into severe cyclonic storm Remal and is expected to make landfall between the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh at midnight on Sunday, the IMD said.

The cyclone is expected to affect the coastal districts of West Bengal and North Odisha on May 26–27. Some regions in northeast India may also witness extremely heavy rainfall because of the cyclone's impact on May 27–28.

The IMD has further predicted a partly cloudy sky for 24 hours, with a maximum temperature of 38–39 °C and a minimum temperature likely to be 29–30 °C. According to the forecast, thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rain, lightning, and strong winds are expected in Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana through May 27th.

On Saturday, KKR's final training session before the eagerly awaited final was interrupted by an unexpected rain shower.