Chennai witnesses moderate rainfall, likely to continue for next 2 days

Chennai: Chennai and adjoining parts of the city have been witnessing heavy to moderate rainfall since September 20, bringing the much-needed respite to the parched city. The India Meteorological Department, in its weather forecast on Monday, said that the city was likely to receive more rainfall in the next two days.

For Monday, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu including Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Dindigul, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Salem, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts.

In the last 24 hours, from Sunday to Monday morning, Meenambakkam Airport Observatory of Chennai has recorded trace amount of rainfall, and the average temperature has decreased by two to three degree celsius due to the presence of clouding and moderate rainfall.

The Met department forecast said, "The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Light to moderate rain and thundershower is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34 and 26 degree celsius respectively", for the next 24 hours.

The recent incessant rainfall in the capital of Tamil Nadu has come as a boon to the parched city, which was facing drought-like situation for the past two months. According to the Chennai Metrowater website, the combined water level in the four lakes at the city’s periphery stood at 273 mcft as of Friday, compared to data of September 18, when the lakes were declared as completely dry.

Poondi reservoir held 208 mcft of water as of Friday, while it was recorded at 15 mcft on Wednesday. The city has received around 505 mm rainfall till now, which is almost 30 per cent more than the earlier predictions.