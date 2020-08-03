हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amarnath cave

Chhari Mubarak of Lord Shiva reaches Amarnath cave for final pooja on Rakshan Bandhan

The Holy Mace, Chhari Mubarak, of Lord Shiva carried by its custodian for final pooja on Rakshan Bandhan reached on Monday (August 3) morning at holy Amarnath cave through aerial route. Only a few saints were allowed to move to the holy cave with the holy mace. 

Chhari Mubarak of Lord Shiva reaches Amarnath cave for final pooja on Rakshan Bandhan

Jammu: The Holy Mace, Chhari Mubarak, of Lord Shiva carried by its custodian for final pooja on Rakshan Bandhan reached on Monday (August 3) morning at holy Amarnath cave on the auspicious occasion of ‘Shravan-Purnima’. Only a few saints were allowed to move to the holy cave with the holy mace. 

On the auspicious occasion of ‘Shravan-Purnima’, Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji symbolically depicting Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on another led by its custodian Mahant Deependra Giri Ji was carried to the holy shrine of Swami Amarnath Ji from Dashnami Akhara Srinagar on 3rd of August taking the aerial route.

The selected number of Sadhus accompanied the Holy Mace due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Traditional rituals and Pujan were performed chanting Vedic hymns at the Holy Shrine where Lord Shiva is believed to have recounted ‘Amar-Katha’ to the Goddess Parvati. 

Holy Mace reached Holy Cave at 8 this morning where Pujan and other rituals will be done as per Muhurat considerations.

Tags:
Amarnath caveChhari MubarakLord ShivaRakshan Bandhan 2020Amarnath Yatra
Next
Story

Chinese Army's cyber attack unit eyeing information on India's defence and research, warn security agencies
  • 18,03,695Confirmed
  • 38,135Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,78,39,641Confirmed
  • 6,79,516Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M57S

Once again, Yogi Adityanath arrived in Ayodhya to take stock of the preparations for Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan