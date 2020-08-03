Chhari Mubarak of Lord Shiva reaches Amarnath cave for final pooja on Rakshan Bandhan

Jammu: The Holy Mace, Chhari Mubarak, of Lord Shiva carried by its custodian for final pooja on Rakshan Bandhan reached on Monday (August 3) morning at holy Amarnath cave on the auspicious occasion of ‘Shravan-Purnima’. Only a few saints were allowed to move to the holy cave with the holy mace.

On the auspicious occasion of ‘Shravan-Purnima’, Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji symbolically depicting Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on another led by its custodian Mahant Deependra Giri Ji was carried to the holy shrine of Swami Amarnath Ji from Dashnami Akhara Srinagar on 3rd of August taking the aerial route.

The selected number of Sadhus accompanied the Holy Mace due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Traditional rituals and Pujan were performed chanting Vedic hymns at the Holy Shrine where Lord Shiva is believed to have recounted ‘Amar-Katha’ to the Goddess Parvati.

Holy Mace reached Holy Cave at 8 this morning where Pujan and other rituals will be done as per Muhurat considerations.