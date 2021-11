Chhath Puja 2021: For Delhi, November 10 declared a public holiday

New Delhi: The Delhi government has declared November 10 as a public holiday this year on account of Chhath Puja. Earlier, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia informed that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has given permission to celebrate Chhath at determined places in Delhi with all COVID-19 norms in place.

"In the meeting of DDMA, permission was also given for the events of Chhath Puja in Delhi. Now all Delhiites will be able to celebrate Chhathparva collectively at pre-determined places, with full devotion but with the utmost care," he had tweeted. The government had reinforced that COVID protocols had to be strictly followed and only designated spots should be used for the puja.

Chhath Puja is an important festival for the people of NCT of Delhi. Accordingly, Government of Delhi has decided to declared 10th November 2021 as public holiday on account of Chhath Puja: Government of Delhi — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and is mainly observed by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh. As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings. Devotees gather and take a holy dip in rivers, ponds, and other water bodies during the four-day festivities.This year, the festival will begin from November 8 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and will conclude on November 11 with devotees performing 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun). The main celebration is on November 10 when devotees will offer 'argha' to Sun God.

