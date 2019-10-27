close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhath Puja

'Chhath Puja Patna' mobile app launched, people can now navigate ghats

Patna district administration has launched this app on through which people can navigate the ghats where they can perform traditional rituals. Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad had taken stock of preparations for Chhath Puja in Patna and inspected several ghats of the Ganges in the town.

&#039;Chhath Puja Patna&#039; mobile app launched, people can now navigate ghats
File Photo

Patna: The Patna district administration on Saturday launched a mobile app 'Chhath Puja Patna' to share information regarding the occasion. After downloading the app, locals can search for the events organised in the state capital to celebrate the festival in a grand manner.

People can also navigate the ghats where they can perform traditional rituals. On Friday, Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad had taken stock of preparations for Chhath Puja in Patna and inspected several ghats of the Ganges in the town.

During his visit to the ghats, Prasad had instructed the administration to make proper arrangements including cleanliness and security arrangements for the puja. The minister had instructed the officials to ensure safety for the women who would be performing puja at the ghats of Ganges as part of Chhath celebrations.

Tags:
Chhath PujaPatnaRavishankar Prasadmobile app
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi prays for good health and prosperity of nation on Diwali

Must Watch

PT31M47S

Kavi Yudh Diwali Special: कवियुद्ध में अबकी बार दीवाली श्रीराम वाली