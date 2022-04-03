Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Death Anniversary: Interesting facts about Maratha hero

New Delhi: April 3 marks the death anniversary of great Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The legendary Maratha king was known for his bravery on the battlefield and was popularly known as the ‘Moutain Rat’ for his speed.

According to historians, Shivaji was a true leader and compassionate leader who felt for his people and motherland

Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj died on April 3, 1680, due to severe fever and dysentery.

On his death anniversary, here are some interesting facts about the great Maratha ruler:

Shivaji was known as the Father of Indian Navy

Chhatrapati Sivaji Maharaj was one of the few Indian leaders of his time who realised the importance of securing once water and deploying forces in the oceans. He believed that it would help him prevent foreign invaders-- Dutch, Portuguese and British- from coming into Indian territory.

He also built some famous naval forts at Jaigarh, Vijaydurg, and Sindhudurg. Due t his tactics and contribution, Shivaji came to be called the ‘Father of the Indian Navy.’

Shivaji Maharaj was secular

Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj was open and welcoming to all religions and believed no one should be deprived on the basis of their religion. In fact, he helped people, who wished, to convert to Hinduism and even married off his own daughter to a converted Hindu man.

Shivaji was the founder of Maratha Army

While many may not know this but before Shivaji formed the Maratha Army, one of the strongest in the world, Marathas had no army of their own.

It was Chattrapati Shivaji who formed an army of Marathas where many soldiers were paid for their services throughout the year. Both Hindus and Muslims were appointed to the army without any discrimination. An army of 2,000 men was converted into 10,000 soldiers by Shivaji.

Shivaji Maharaj was a Feminist

Chattrapati Shivaji was one of the few rulers of his time who fought for the honour of women and demanded equal rights for them. Born and raised by a strong Marathi woman, JeejaBai, Shivaji Maharaj opposed violence or harassment against women.

It is also believed that under Shivaji’s rule women of the captured territories were never harmed or taken as prisoners.

His name Shivaji wasn’t inspired by Lord Shiva

Chattrapati Shivaji's name was not derived from Lord Shiva but from a regional Maratha deity by the name Shivai.

