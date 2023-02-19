Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Remembering the Maratha Warrior King and his Legacy

New Delhi: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is one of the most revered rulers in India, and is credited to have founded the Maratha Empire in the 17th century. He was born in the hill fort of Shivneri now located in Pune city of Maharashtra. Every year on February 19, Shivaji's birth is commemorated and marked as Shivaji Jayanti by the government of Maharashtra. Shivaji is believed to have been named after a local deity called the goddess Shivai.

Shivaji’s mother, Jijabai was the daughter of Lakhuji Jadhavrao of Sindkhed. His father Shahajiraje Bhosale was a prominent sardar in the Deccan. From an early age, he showed leadership qualities and a keen interest in politics.

Shivaji was a brilliant military strategist and he fought against the Mughal Empire and other regional powers, and established a strong and powerful Maratha state. He also implemented various administrative reforms that helped in the growth and development of his empire.

The historical figure was not only a great warrior but also a patron of art and culture. He encouraged literature and music, and his court was a center of creativity and intellectualism. He also believed in religious tolerance and gave equal respect to all religions.

Shivaji's legacy is still remembered and celebrated in India today, and he is considered a national hero in Maharashtra. His courage, leadership, and vision continue to inspire people across the country, and his ideas of good governance and religious tolerance remain relevant even in modern times.