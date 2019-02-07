हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: 10 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur

Representational image

At least ten Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday.

The encounter took place around 11 am in a forest in Bhairamgarh police station area when a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Garg told PTI.

"So far, the bodies of 10 Naxals along with 11 weapons have been recovered from the spot," he said.

Search operations were still underway in the area, he added. 

The identities of the Naxals are yet to be ascertained. 

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

