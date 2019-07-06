close

Chhattisgarh encounter

Chhattisgarh: 4 Naxals killed in encounter with police in Dhamtari, 7 weapons recovered

The Inspector General (IG) of the Raipur range, Anand Chabra, also stated that the encounter has ended. 

At least four Naxals were killed on Saturday in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh when an encounter broke out between Naxals and the state police. A total of seven weapons were also recovered from the site of the encounter that took place in the forest area of Mechka village, confirmed the Chhattisgarh police.

The Inspector General (IG) of the Raipur range, Anand Chabra, also stated that the encounter has ended. A joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and Border Security Force (BSF) had launched a search operation after getting inputs about the presece of Naxals in the area.

Chhattisgarh encounterNaxalsNaxals EncounterDhamtari encounter
