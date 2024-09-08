Chhattisgarh: 7 Men Dead, 3 Injured In Lightning Strike In Balodabazar-Bhatapara

Seven men were killed and three injured after they were struck by lightning in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place this evening in Mohtara village when the victims were working in a field, a district administration official said.

"As per preliminary information, these persons gathered at the edge of a pond near their field amid heavy rainfall when lightning struck. The deceased were identified as Mukesh (20), Tankar Sahu (30), Santosh Sahu (40), Thaneshwar Sahu (18), Pokhraj Vishwakarma (38), Dev Das (22) and Vijay Sahu (23)," he said.

The three injured persons have been hospitalised,the official added.

Expressing grief, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said officials have been directed to give all help to those injured.

"My condolences are with the families of the deceased. I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls and the speedy recovery of the injured," Sai said.