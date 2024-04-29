Chhattisgarh Accident News: 9 Killed, 23 Injured As Goods Vehicle Collides With Truck In Bemetara

In a tragic incident, nine people were killed and 23 were injured after a goods vehicle collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara. Over 30 people were travelling in a goods vehicle and the deceased include five women and three children. According to police, the accident took place late Sunday night near Kathia village.

The victims were returning from a family function in Tiraiyya village and are said to be natives of Patharra village. Ranveer Sharma, Collector Bemetara, said that the injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

According to the officials, the goods vehicle collided with the stationary mini truck that was parked by the roadside.

According to PTI, those killed have been identified as Bhuri Nishad (50), Neera Sahu (55), Geeta Sahu (60), Agniya Sahu (60), Khushbu Sahu (39), Madhu Sahu (5), Rikesh Nishad (6) and Twinkle Nishad (6). The injured persons were admitted to two hospitals. Later, four critically injured persons were shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur.