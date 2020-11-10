Chhattisgarh bypoll results: Congress takes lead in both assembly seats

New Delhi: The vote count for the bypoll elections two Chhattisgarh seats will be declared today.

The voting held on November 3 under the watchful eyes of the Election Commission amid the strict COVID-19 guidelines which restricted the number of people in counting halls, officials said. Voting for assembly by-elections was held in 59 constituencies across 11 states.

The state's ruling Congress was ahead in the by-election to the Marwahi seat that was necessitated due to the death of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA and former chief minister Ajit Jogi.

While it is advantage BJP with the party leading in more than 40 seats as votes were including Madhya Pradesh where it was ahead in 21 seats, according to the Election Commission website.

The polling took place for 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, eight seats in Gujarat, six seats in Uttar pradesh, five seats in Manipur, one in Haryana, two seats in Jharkhand, Karnataka and Nagaland each and one seat in Telangana.