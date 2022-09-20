Chhattisgarh: CG TET 2022 Answer Key to be OUT on THIS DATE at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in- Check date and time here

CG TET 2022: Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test, CG TET 2022 Answer Key will release soon for this year's Teacher Eligibility Test. Along with this CG TET model answer key, the CG TET question papers will also be released. Once available, candidates will be able to access these from the official website - vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. The CG TET Answer Key is expected to be out on 25 September. However, there is no official confirmation yet on the same. Chhattisgarh, CG TET 2022 exam was held on September 18, 2022 in two shifts. Nearly 71% candidates appeared in shift 1 and about 69% appeared in shift 2 of the exam

CG TET Answer Key 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: Visit the official CGPEB website - vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that read ‘Model Answer Key TET20’

Step 3: Click on the answer key for the paper you attempted

Step 4: Download the pdf and save it

Step 5: Take a print out if needed.

Candidates will require their Chhattisgarh, CG TET admission card, along with additional login information, in order to access this answer key for the 2022 exam. Along with the release of this key, a link to submit objections will also be activated for all candidates.