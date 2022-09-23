Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Quarterly Exam 2022 Time Table RELEASED at cgbse.nic.in- Check complete schedule here

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Quaterly Exam 2022: CGBSE or Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education Class 10 and Class 12 Quarterly exam dates have been announced by the board. The exam schedule has been published on the cgbse.nic.in official website. Candidates should be aware that both classes' quarterly exams will start on September 26, 2022, and end on October 1, 2022. According to the announcement, the exam times are from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

CGBSE Class 10th Quarterly: Exam Dates

Subject Date Hindi (070) 26-Sep English (080) 27-Sep Sanskrit (090) 28-Sep Mathematics (100) 29-Sep Social Science (300) 30-Sep Science (200) 1-Oct

CGBSE Class Quarterly 12th: Exam Dates

Subject Date English (020) 26-Sep Hindi (010) 27-Sep History (101), Physics (201), Economics (301) 28-Sep Geography (102), Chemistry (202), Business Studies (302) 29-Sep Political Science (103), Biology (203) 30-Sep Economics (303), Mathematics (204) 1-Oct

CGBSE Exam Date Sheet: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website - cgbse.nic.in

Then click on the date sheet on the website

The date sheet will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy of the same

Candidates should be aware that the quarterly exam's exam dates have been made public. The official website, cgbse.nic.in, will be supplied with all the most recent exam updates.