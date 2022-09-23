Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Quarterly Exam 2022 Time Table RELEASED at cgbse.nic.in- Check complete schedule here
CGBSE Class 10, 12 Quaterly Exam Date Sheet has been released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE today on cgbse.nic.in. The exam for Class 10 and 12 begins from September 26, 2022, scroll down for more details.
CGBSE Class 10, 12 Quaterly Exam 2022: CGBSE or Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education Class 10 and Class 12 Quarterly exam dates have been announced by the board. The exam schedule has been published on the cgbse.nic.in official website. Candidates should be aware that both classes' quarterly exams will start on September 26, 2022, and end on October 1, 2022. According to the announcement, the exam times are from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
CGBSE Class 10th Quarterly: Exam Dates
|Subject
|Date
|Hindi (070)
|26-Sep
|English (080)
|27-Sep
|Sanskrit (090)
|28-Sep
|Mathematics (100)
|29-Sep
|Social Science (300)
|30-Sep
|Science (200)
|1-Oct
CGBSE Class Quarterly 12th: Exam Dates
|Subject
|Date
|English (020)
|26-Sep
|Hindi (010)
|27-Sep
|History (101), Physics (201), Economics (301)
|28-Sep
|Geography (102), Chemistry (202), Business Studies (302)
|29-Sep
|Political Science (103), Biology (203)
|30-Sep
|Economics (303), Mathematics (204)
|1-Oct
CGBSE Exam Date Sheet: Here’s how to check
- Visit the official website - cgbse.nic.in
- Then click on the date sheet on the website
- The date sheet will appear on the screen
- Download and keep a copy of the same
CGBSE Exam Date 2022; download the official notice here
Candidates should be aware that the quarterly exam's exam dates have been made public. The official website, cgbse.nic.in, will be supplied with all the most recent exam updates.
