Chhattisgarh: Death toll rises to 8 in Raipur bus-truck collision incident

Raipur: In a tragic incident, at least eight labourers were killed and several others were gravely injured after a bus-truck collision in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on Saturday (September 5) morning. The bus was carrying labourers ferrying them to Surat in Gujarat from Ganjam in Odisha.

The bus collided with a truck when it was passing through the Cheri Khedi in Raipur.

Earlier on Saturday, there were reports of seven deaths and later the Director General of Police, Odisha confirmed ANI that about one more death in the incident.

SSP Raipur, Ajay Yadav told ANI, ''Seven people killed, seven injured after a bus transporting labourers from Ganjam in Odisha to Surat in Gujarat, collided with a truck at Cheri Khedi in Raipur, early morning today.''

Meanwhile, the local police arrived at the accident spot soon after the incident was reported.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has announced Rs 2 lakhs each to the kin of seven labourers, who died in a bus accident in Raipur. The CM has also directed Minister Susanta Singh to immediately proceed to Raipur to extend necessary assistance.